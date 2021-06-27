PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad, elaborates on his vision of creating Mini-Japan in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and elaborated on his vision of creating a 'Mini-Japan' in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture especially Governor Toshizo Ido and Hyogo International association for their contribution to the establishment of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy.

PM Modi underlined his personal connection with Japan and his appreciation for the affection of the people of Japan, their work culture, skills and discipline. He said that his assertion that "I wanted to create Mini-Japan in Gujarat" encapsulated the aspiration of warmth for visiting Japanese people. According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi talked of Japan's enthusiastic participation in the 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit' over the years. He said more than 135 companies, ranging from automobile, banking to construction and pharma, have made Gujarat their base. Companies like Suzuki Motors, Honda Motorcycle, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hitachi are involved in manufacturing in Gujarat.

Advertisement

"They are contributing skill development of the local youth. In Gujarat, three Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing is giving skill training to hundreds of youth with the tie-up with technical universities and IITs. Furthermore, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO's) Ahmedabad Business Support Centre is providing plug and play work-space facility to up to five companies simultaneously. Many Japanese companies are being benefitted by this," said PM Modi. Touching upon his personal equation with the leadership of Japan, the Prime Minister recalled the visit of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe to Gujarat and said the visit gave new momentum to the India-Japan relationship.

He also elaborated on his common belief with the current Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that in this period of pandemic India-Japan friendship has become even more important for global stability and prosperity. Current challenges demand that our friendship and partnership get even deeper, stressed the Prime Minister. He also praised the Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat for giving new energy to India Japan relations.

Pointing to the similarities between 'Zen' and Indian 'Dhyan', PM Modi dwelled on the emphasis on inner peace along with outer progress and growth in the two cultures. "Indians will find the glimpse of the same peace, poise, and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they experienced in Yoga through the ages. Buddha gave this 'Dhyan' this enlightenment to the world", PM Modi.

He also highlighted both external and internal meanings of Kaizen which not only emphasises 'improvement' but 'continuous improvement'. PM Modi recalled that, as Chief Minister, he implemented Kaizen in Gujarat administration. It was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004 and a special training camp was organized for the top civil servants in 2005, read the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

'Continuous improvement' was reflected in the refinement of processes, leading to a positive impact on governance. Continuing with the importance of governance in national progress, PM Modi informed that, after becoming the Prime Minister, he brought Kaizen-related experience of Gujarat to PMO and other Central Government departments. "This has led to the simplification of the processes and optimization of office space. Kaizen is being used in many departments, institutions, and schemes of the Central Government," said the Prime Minister.

He recalled his special efforts to improve golf facilities in Gujarat after, in an informal discussion, he realised that Japanese people love golf. "At that time, Golf courses were not very common in Gujarat. Today there are many golf courses in Gujarat. Similarly, there is a spread of Japanese restaurants and the Japanese language in Gujarat," informed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also expressed a desire to create a model of schools in Gujarat based on the school system of Japan. He underlined his appreciation of the blend of modernity and moral values in the school system of Japan. He remembered fondly his visit to Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo. PM Modi emphasised, with Japan, "We have the confidence of centuries-old cultural relations and also a common vision for the future." He pointed towards the strengthening of Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan. He also informed about the Japan plus mechanism in the PMO.

Further, PM Modi conveyed his wishes to Japan and the people of Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)