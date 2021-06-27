Left Menu

Another state of emergency possible, says Japanese minister Nishimura

Referring to the signs of the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi, who is in charge of the country's coronavirus response, said that the government is ready to take further measures, including declaring another state of emergency.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:28 IST
Another state of emergency possible, says Japanese minister Nishimura
Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister and in charge of country's coronavirus response, Nishimura Yasutoshi. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Referring to the signs of the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi, who is in charge of the country's coronavirus response, said that the government is ready to take further measures, including declaring another state of emergency. On an NHK debate program on Sunday, Nishimura referred to signs that the outbreak in Tokyo is on the rebound, and said stronger measures may be considered for bars and restaurants that are now serving alcohol under strict rules.

On the situation across the country, he said an increase in young patients with mild to moderate symptoms would put a burden on small to mid-sized hospitals. Nishimura said the government will monitor available hospital beds and consider taking further measures without hesitation, including declaring another state of emergency for prefectures that have shifted to focused restrictions, reported NHK World.

As for measures against highly contagious variants, Nishimura called for regular ventilation at workplaces and schools, even during the hot summer. He said closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings have all found to lead to the transmission of the virus, and that such circumstances should be eliminated, reported NHK World.

Nishimura said the government is distributing antigen test kits for use by people who are not feeling well at workplaces, and that he wants to contain the virus by use of both vaccines and test kits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021