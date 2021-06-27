Left Menu

Airstrikes kill 6 Taliban mine planters in N. Afghanistan

Six terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Saturday night, an army spokesman in the northern region captain Abdul Razaq said Sunday.

ANI | Kunduz | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:09 IST
Airstrikes kill 6 Taliban mine planters in N. Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kunduz [Afghanistan], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Six terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Saturday night, an army spokesman in the northern region captain Abdul Razaq said Sunday. A group of Taliban mine planters were busy planting mines on a road in Ali Abad district that links Kunduz to the national capital Kabul city on Saturday night. Acting on tip-off, the fighting planes targeted them, killing six on the spot, Razaq said.

Taliban outfit has yet to make comment. In the meantime, heavy fighting has been continuing between Taliban and government forces for the control of Rustaq district in Kunduz's neighboring Takhar province over the past couple of days.

Taliban terrorists have claimed victory, but Takhar provincial government spokesman Hamid Mubariz has rejected the claim, saying the Taliban attacks have been repulsed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021