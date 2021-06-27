Three out of five Pakistanis sceptical of getting any benefit from Budget 2021-22: Survey

A survey by a global market research firm has revealed that three out of five Pakistanis are sceptical of getting any benefit from Budget 2021-22. According to the findings of the survey done by IPSOS, Pakistanis had split expectations on the government's ability to deliver on its commitment given in the budget, reported The News International.

Men and lower working-class hold pessimistic views on this while the rich elite has very positive hopes from this budget for 2021-22, revealed the survey. The survey found that 43 per cent of respondents were hopeful that the government would deliver on its commitment announced in the budget while 43 per cent were pessimistic about the ability of the government to deliver on its promises unveiled in the budget.

Among males, 51 per cent of respondents were not hopeful about the government's ability to deliver on its budget promises while 35 per cent were confident that it could deliver, reported the survey. Among females, 58 per cent of respondents were hopeful that the government could deliver on its commitments announced in the budget while 34 per cent were pessimistic about the government's ability to fulfill its commitments.

In urban areas, 44 per cent of respondents were not hopeful about the government's ability to deliver on budget promises while 45 per cent were quite optimistic about it. In rural areas, 47 per cent were confident that the government could deliver on budget commitments while 41 per cent were pessimistic about it, reported The News International citing the survey.

There was a split response about the capability of the government to deliver on its budget promises in four provinces as 41 per cent of respondents were hopeful about the government's performance in Sindh while 40 per cent were pessimistic about it. There are 52 per cent of respondents in Punjab who seemed confident about the capability of the government to deliver on budgetary promises while 42 per cent are pessimistic about it.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is 50 per cent are hopeful about the ability of the government to deliver while 34 per cent are pessimistic about it. Meanwhile, in Balochistan as 63 per cent of respondents feel that the government cannot deliver and only 19 per cent are confident about the ability of the government to deliver on budget promises, said the survey.

When asked what benefits the general public would get, 58 per cent of respondents replied that they would get nothing. (ANI)

