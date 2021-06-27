Left Menu

Nepal COVID-19 death toll tops 9000

The death toll in Nepal from coronavirus has surpassed a mark of 9000, with 34 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours due to the infection.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-06-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 18:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The death toll in Nepal from coronavirus has surpassed a mark of 9000, with 34 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours due to the infection. The Himalayan country has so far reported 6,33,679 coronavirus cases. Of which, as many as 1,353 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the Himalayan Times reported.

Nepal's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 92.2 percent, while on the other hand the fatality rate stands at 1.5 percent. The country's active Covid-19 case count has dropped to 40,336 with daily recoveries exceeding daily infections.

So far, a total of 3,333,921 people have received coronavirus vaccine across the country, of which 2,583,790 have received the first dose while only 750,131 individuals have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated. Currently, there are 367 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

