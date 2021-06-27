Earthquake strikes Pakistan's Swat district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Mingora city in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP) on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC). The quake hit at a depth of 90 km, shaking Mingora city and its surrounding areas, reported The Express Tribune.

The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be below the Hindu Kush mountain range. No reports of casualties or loss of property have so far been reported.

Earlier on June 17, a quake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad and parts of KP, reported The Express Tribune.(ANI)

