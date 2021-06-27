Left Menu

Earthquake strikes Pakistan's Swat district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Mingora city in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP) on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

ANI | Swat | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:03 IST
Earthquake strikes Pakistan's Swat district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Mingora city in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP) on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC). The quake hit at a depth of 90 km, shaking Mingora city and its surrounding areas, reported The Express Tribune.

The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be below the Hindu Kush mountain range. No reports of casualties or loss of property have so far been reported.

Earlier on June 17, a quake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad and parts of KP, reported The Express Tribune.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021