Pak PM trying to install 'puppet govt' in PoK: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to bring a "puppet" government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

ANI | Kotli | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:27 IST
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to install a "puppet" government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). During a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Kotli area, Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Saturday ripped into Imran Khan-led government, saying the prime minister has brought poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's will hold the general election for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus. Last year, Pakistan conducted the Legislative Assembly election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan's government was trying to impose taxes on energy projects in occupied Kashmir and strangulated people with extreme economic woes. The change PM Imran Khan has brought is nothing but poverty, inflation and unemployment, he added.

"Imran Khan had promised to provide 10 million jobs and five million houses but instead rendered thousands of people unemployed and homeless," he said. Speaking to Geo News Sunday, the PPP leader lashed out at Khan, saying that he had always criticised his policy for Kashmir and his attitude towards the region.

"There is a clear difference between the attitude of Imran Khan and the prime ministers before him," he said. (ANI)

