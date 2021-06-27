Left Menu

Iran reports 9,758 new COVID-19 cases, 3,167,741 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Sunday 9,758 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,167,741.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Tehran [Iran], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Sunday 9,758 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,167,741. The pandemic has so far claimed 83,845 lives in Iran, up by 134 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 2,835,633 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,190 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said. The report added that 23,308,926 tests have so far been carried out across the country.By Sunday, 4,420,243 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 1,288,777 have taken two doses.

Earlier in the day, an event was held in capital Tehran to launch the clinical trials of a new Iranian project for a vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

