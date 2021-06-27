Left Menu

Seven killed in suicide car bombing in Somalia

At least seven people, including two soldiers, were killed and several others wounded in a suicide car bomb attack at a town in central Somalia on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

At least seven people, including two soldiers, were killed and several others wounded in a suicide car bomb attack at a town in central Somalia on Sunday. Al-Shabab terrorists attacked the small town of Wisil, northwest of the port town of Hobyo, killing five civilians and two soldiers, Xinhua reported.

"We confirm that al-Shabab militants suffered heavy losses during the fierce fighting today, we cannot identify the number of casualties on their side," Ahmed Shire Falagle, minister of Information for Galmudug State, said. Witnesses said the militants who have been fighting to topple the internationally-backed government, detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) near a security camp at the start of the attack. (ANI)

