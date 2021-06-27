Imran Khan govt set records in terms of failures, says Sindh govt Spokesperson

Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led ruling PTI government saying that it is not only a selected government but a failed and useless one. According to The Express Tribune, Wahab said the PTI government has set records with the number of failures.

While speaking to the media, he said, "It has taken a loan of USD 11.9 billion which is being spent on extravagance. In eleven months, poor people have not been given a single rupee of relief. Ask them (PTI) a question about this fact and they will start to beat about the bush." He further stated that the people should ask the government where the loan taken in the last 11 months has gone. "Has any university or hospital built or any project initiated to eradicate hunger, poverty, and inflation?" he asked.

Talking about the import of wheat, Wahab said that the party wants to import wheat and their target is not the people, but their ATMs. He continued that the current account deficit in a month is USD 632 million. "When the world was closed due to Corona, they boasted of lowering the current account deficit. Was it also due to the former government or people or the elite?"

He said the people who came to power into power to bring change have wreaked havoc in the country. "That is why they are called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Interior. Whenever the captain brags about fixing everything, he should be shown the papers of the Economic Affairs Division."

"You claim to have 22 years of experience. Where are those experts? Whenever a company talks to them (PTI government), there is another finance minister for the second round of talks," said. Wahab further stated that whenever they see that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is rising further up, the PTI brings something fake to malign it.

Responding to a question, he said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had told the prime minister that the Sindh government wanted to buy the corona vaccine and even asked for the purchase price. He claimed Dr Faisal Sultan said that the federal government was unable to provide the purchase price of the vaccine, reported The Express Tribune. "The Sindh Government has even offered that the federal government can buy the vaccine for us and we will pay for it, but they are procrastinating," he said. (ANI)

