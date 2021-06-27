UK reports another 14,876 coronavirus cases

London [UK], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 14,876 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,732,434, according to official figures released Sunday. The country also recorded another 11 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,100. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 44.3 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 32.4 million people have received two doses, the latest figures also showed. The latest data were revealed as newly appointed British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said his immediate priority is ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was honoured to take up this position. I also know that it comes with huge responsibility and I will do everything I can to make sure I deliver for the people of this great country," he said. "We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible."

Javid's predecessor Matt Hancock resigned Saturday after admitting that he broke COVID-19 social distancing guidelines during alleged affair with his aide, which reportedly caused an outrage in the country. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Hancock said "those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that's why I have got to resign."

Hancock has been under increasing pressure to quit after local media The Sun on Friday published pictures of him and his aide Gina Coladangelo kissing at the British Department of Health's London HQ reportedly during office hours in May. (ANI/Xinhua)

