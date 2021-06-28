Left Menu

Pakistan: Frontier Corps Balochistan soldier killed in terrorist attack

A soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed on Monday in a targeted terrorist attack at water bowser on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed on Monday in a targeted terrorist attack at water bowser on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab. As per Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, was killed through a pressurised improvised explosive device (IED), reported Geo News.

FC Balochistan launched an operation to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack. Last Friday five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The report was published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS)-- an Islamabad-based independent non-profit think tank founded by civil society activists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

