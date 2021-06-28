Left Menu

Balochistan govt forms judicial commission to probe former Senator Usman Kakar's death

The Balochistan government has formed a judicial commission to probe the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

The Balochistan government has formed a judicial commission to probe the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP). Family members and PkMAP leaders have claimed that Kakar, who died in a private hospital in Karachi on June 23, 2021, was murdered under a conspiracy. They demanded an inquiry into the matter through a judicial commission, reported Dawn.

At the time of his death, it was reported by Information-Secretary PkMAP Reza Mohammad Reza said that Kakar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi after a fall, reported Geo News. Former Deputy Chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Salim Mandviwalla said Kakar's son and other family members told him at the hospital in Karachi that they want to find out the actual cause of death and whether he has been murdered, reported Geo News.

The PPP senator said that the surgeon, who had come from Quetta, told him that the kind of head injury and blood clotting that was seen in Kakar's head "is not possible from falling down", reported Geo News. He said his family members want his post-mortem and that he was alone at home at that time of the incident.

The actual cause of death will be declared in a pathology report, for which several samples were collected from the body. After the completion of the autopsy, Kakar's body was handed over to his family to carry out the burial. Kakar's family said that they will get the pathological samples counter-checked, reported Geo News. (ANI)

