Left Menu

Iran deports 225 Pakistanis for not possessing valid documents, illegal entry

At least 225 Pakistanis were deported by Iran through the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan province's Chagai district on Monday, after they were arrested for illegally entering Iran, reported ARY News.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:32 IST
Iran deports 225 Pakistanis for not possessing valid documents, illegal entry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 225 Pakistanis were deported by Iran through the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan province's Chagai district on Monday, after they were arrested for illegally entering Iran, reported ARY News. Iranian officials handed over the Pakistani nationals to the Levies Force. They had illegally entered Iran and were arrested for not having valid travel documents.

The Levies Forces handed over the deported Pakistanis to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. Last week, Iranian authorities had handed over 400 Pakistani citizens to border authorities for illegally crossed the border, according to ARY News.

People often cross the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey, Greece and other European countries in search of greener pastures and become easy victims of human trafficking rackets. In April, Iran had deported 203 Pakistanis through the same border town in the Chagai district.

The deported Pakistanis were trying to reach Turkey and European countries in search of better job opportunities after illegally entering Iran, a Levies Force official told Dawn. Iran and Pakistan border demarcates Pakistan's Balochistan province from Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province. It is 959 kilometres (596 miles) in length. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021