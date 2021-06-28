Left Menu

Six out of ten people oppose President Moon's visit to Japan during Tokyo Olympics

The result of public opinion poll said on Monday that six out of ten people oppose the president Moon Jae In to visit Japan during the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:29 IST
Six out of ten people oppose President Moon's visit to Japan during Tokyo Olympics. (Photo credit: NEWSIS). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 28 (ANI/Global Economic): The result of public opinion poll said on Monday that six out of ten people oppose the president Moon Jae In to visit Japan during the Tokyo Olympics. Realmeter surveyed 500 men and women aged 18 and older by the request of YTN 'The News', and announced today that the 60.2 per cent of respondents said they oppose (36.6 per cent strongly opposed, 23.6 per cent opposed).

33.2 per cent of respondents said they agree (11.3 per cent strongly agreed, 21.9 per cent opposed), and the response of 'do not know well' was 6.5 per cent. The proportion of oppose and agree varies by region. In Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, 67.0 per cent of people opposed, while Jeju and Gangwon were more in favor with 59.5 per cent agreed - 32.0 per cent opposed and 61.7 per cent agrees - 33.4 per cent opposed, respectively.

By age group, 71.5 per cent of the respondents in age 40s said they opposed, higher than the overall average (60.2 per cent). The respondents who opposed were more than those who agreed in age group 20s (33.1 per cent agreed vs. 60.2 per cent opposed) and 70s (34.0 per cent agreed vs. 59.7 per cent opposed). 50s group (33.9 per cent agreed vs. 59.4 per cent opposed) and 30s group (41.1 per cent agreed vs. 55.2 per cent opposed)'s opposite rate was similar with the overall average. However, in 60s group, the respondents who agreed were 43.1 per cent, higher than average 33.2 per cent. Regardless of political orientation, there were more opposition responses than agree responses. 64.7 per cent of left-wing, 59.4 per cent of right-wing and 57.1 per cent of central people opposed president Moon to visit Japan during the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

