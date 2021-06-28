Left Menu

Indonesia reports 20,694 new COVID-19 cases, 423 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,694 within one day to 2,135,998, with the death toll adding by 423 to 57,561, the health ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:36 IST
Indonesia reports 20,694 new COVID-19 cases, 423 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,694 within one day to 2,135,998, with the death toll adding by 423 to 57,561, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 9,480 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,859,961.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 8,348 new cases, West Java 4,771, Central Java 2,143, East Java 1,081 and Yogyakarta 859.

No new cases were reported in North Kalimantan province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021