Indonesia reports 20,694 new COVID-19 cases, 423 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,694 within one day to 2,135,998, with the death toll adding by 423 to 57,561, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 9,480 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,859,961.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 8,348 new cases, West Java 4,771, Central Java 2,143, East Java 1,081 and Yogyakarta 859.

No new cases were reported in North Kalimantan province. (ANI/Xinhua)

