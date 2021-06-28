Foreign Secretary Shringla to address UNSC debate on children and armed conflict

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will address the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on children and armed conflict on Monday evening through video conferencing. According to the office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, the open debate will consider the findings of the annual report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict.

It will also be an opportunity to focus on issues related to the implementation of the children and armed conflict agenda, including the mid-and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the protection of children in conflict as well as the importance of a gender perspective in child protection, considering the specific risks faced by girls in armed conflict. The debate will equally allow for the consideration of ways to strengthen the mainstreaming of child protection in the Council's agenda, and by the United Nations and member states in all relevant activities, including conflict mediation and prevention.

The debate will be chaired by President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore will also address the high-level open Debate. (ANI)

