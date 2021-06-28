Left Menu

Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against Skardu Baltistan administration over power outage

Members of civil society bodies and other laypersons on Monday staged a protest against the "Skardu Baltistan Administration" over the power outage in the Skardu city.

ANI | Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:38 IST
Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against Skardu Baltistan administration over power outage
Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan against Skardu Baltistan Administration. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoK

Members of civil society bodies and other laypersons on Monday staged a protest against the "Skardu Baltistan Administration" over the power outage in the Skardu city. The protest was held in front of the "Skardu Baltistan Administration Complex in the city.

Protestor said that power outages had paralyzed life in the Baltistan district and its administration was least bothered. Earlier, this month the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, expressing anger over the electricity department said that special power lines should be scrapped.

Previously, Gilgit-Baltistan Electronics Minister Mushtaq Hussain visited Shigar and he was welcomed by Provincial Education Minister Raja Azam Khan and officials of the Electronics Department, according to Daily K2. It further stated that Executive Engineer Shigar Mohammad Younis gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the department and all the power plants under construction. However, Provincial Minister for Electronics Mushtaq Hussain said that work on Phase 2 and Phase 4 in Shigar is in full swing and will be completed soon.

In January this year, several cities across Pakistan, including capital Islamabad had plunged into darkness for several hours following a massive nationwide electricity blackout. Due to Pakistan's fragile power distribution system, outages occur frequently -- an issue that has previously sparked widespread street protests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021