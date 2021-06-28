Left Menu

Taiwan to receive more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses on June 30

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Monday informed that more 410,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Taiwan on June 30 amid growing tensions between the island and China.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:41 IST
Taiwan to receive more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses on June 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Monday informed that more 410,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Taiwan on June 30 amid growing tensions between the island and China. "Yes, there is another batch of Moderna vaccines arriving on Wednesday," Focus Taiwan quoted Chen as saying at a daily press briefing.

These vaccine doses are from the 5.05 million doses of Moderna vaccine ordered by Taiwan's government. Chen was likely referring to the possible intervention of China, which Taiwan has accused of interfering with vaccine deliveries to the island, a charge denied by Beijing, reported Focus Taiwan.

It further reported that in terms of the Moderna vaccine, only 390,000 of the total doses ordered by Taiwan's government have been delivered: 150,000 doses on May 28 and 240,000 doses on June 18. China and Taiwan have clashed recently, with China claiming Taiwan as part of its territory. China has condemned any actions by the US it perceives as challenging that claim.

China recently sent dozens of warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taiwan has complained in recent months of repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021