Nigerian troops kill 12 Boko Haram militants in northeast region

Twelve Boko Haram militants were killed on Sunday as Nigerian troops thwarted an attack by the extremist group on a military base in the northeastern state of Borno, said a spokesperson for the army.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Twelve Boko Haram militants were killed on Sunday as Nigerian troops thwarted an attack by the extremist group on a military base in the northeastern state of Borno, said a spokesperson for the army. Onyema Nwachukwu, the army spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday a group of Boko Haram militants on gun trucks and several motorcycles attacked on Sunday a military base at Bula Yobe area in Borno State, but were met with heavy fire from the troops.

"The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gun shot wounds," Nwachukwu said. However, two soldiers were killed in the encounter, while five soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated for treatment at a medical facility, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the operation was largely successful due to the proper coordination between the air component of operation Hadin Kai and the ground troops, adding that arms including gun trucks and other lethal weapons were recovered from the terrorists. Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

