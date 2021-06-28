Left Menu

Jaishankar reviews progress in bilateral ties with Palau Vice-President

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a virtual interaction with Vice President and Minister of State of the Republic of Palau, J Uduch Sengebau Senior, and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a virtual interaction with Vice President and Minister of State of the Republic of Palau, J Uduch Sengebau Senior, and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties. The two ministers also reviewed the ongoing development cooperation between India and Palau, including through the Forum for India Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC).

"In a virtual interaction between EAM S Jainshakar and J Uduch Sengebau, senior vice president of Palau, the two reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and ongoing development cooperation, including through the Forum for India Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC)," said external affairs ministry (MEA) said in a statement. Earlier, the Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan also held a interaction with Vice President of Palau and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in climate action and renewable energy, blue economy and sustainable management of marine global commons, capacity building, strengthening of healthcare and economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic, MEA said in a statement.

They agreed to continue efforts to further broaden and deepen engagements between India and Palau for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

