Jaishankar meets Indonesian counterpart, exchange views on situation in Myanmar, COVID cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and discussed COVID-19 cooperation. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Always nice to meet my good friend @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Discussed COVID cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar."

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 after allegations of rigging during the November 8, 2020 elections and declared a state of emergency for one year. Since the military coup in Myanmar that ousted the democratically elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who turned 76 recently, she and other prominent politicians have been detained and hundreds of civilians have been killed by security forces. Meanwhile, the external affairs minister who is currently in Italy for a meeting of the foreign and development ministers of the G20, met the Indonesian minister on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meetings. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Italy in October.

India and Indonesia held sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on June 25 during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The previous round of consultations took place on January 22, 2019, at Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (ANI)

