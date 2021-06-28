Left Menu

Muraleedharan discusses bilateral, regional issues with Zimbabwe Minister

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a virtual meeting with Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava and discussed a diverse range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:31 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interecting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Zimbabwe, Dr Frederick Shava. (Photo/Twitter handle of MOS). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a virtual meeting with Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava and discussed a diverse range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. An MEA release said the two ministers reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and recalled the historical ties between both countries.

"Both Ministers discussed a diverse range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of interest to both sides. Matters related to trade and investment and ways to strengthen these were also discussed," the release said. Muraleedharan said in a tweet that he had an engaging interaction with Zimbabwe Minister and congratulated him on assuming office recently.

"Discussed strengthening exchanges in diverse sectors to enhance mutually-beneficial relationship between India and Zimbabwe," he said. (ANI)

