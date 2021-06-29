Bangladesh extends closure of borders with India amid spike in COVID cases

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government has extended the closure of borders with India for the next 14 days. The decision was taken during a virtual inter-ministerial that took place in presence of Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Bangladesh closed its border with India on April 26 for two weeks keeping in view the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in India. Passenger movement at borders has been strictly prohibited during the lockdown. However, cargo and freight transports are allowed to cross the borders. The Daily Star reported medical-based movements are also permitted across the countries for people with visas valid for less than 15 days but with due permission from the administration. COVID-19 negative certificates through PCR tests within 72 hours of entry to Bangladesh are also mandatory. These cross-border movements could only be done through the Benapole, Akhaura, and Burimari regions of Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 8,364 new cases on June 28, this is the highest single-day spike taking the tally to 896,770. 104 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, raising the death toll to 14,276, as reported by Xinhua news. Earlier, the Bangladesh government announced a strict lockdown from last Thursday keeping in view the ongoing situation of COVID-19 crises in the country. The Health directorate chief also informed that the country is planning to vaccinate a large number of people as soon as possible. Under the international vaccine program, Bangladesh has also received a consignment of 1,00,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine, as per Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

