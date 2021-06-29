Left Menu

Russia records 20,616 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 20,616 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,650 the day before, bringing the total to 5,493,557, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:29 IST
Russia records 20,616 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 20,616 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,650 the day before, bringing the total to 5,493,557, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 20,616 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,523 cases (12.2%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow confirmed 6,209 daily infections, down from 7,246 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,453 cases, down from 2,722 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,374 cases, up from 1,335 the day before. The response center reported a new record of 652 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 611 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 134,545.

In the same 24 hours, 14,697 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 12,626 the day before, bringing the total to 4,984,037. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021