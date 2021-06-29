Left Menu

Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary discuss regional issues, COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and held a discussion over progress in Afghanistan and the situation in Myanmar.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:00 IST
Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary discuss regional issues, COVID-19
External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and held a discussion over progress in Afghanistan and the situation in Myanmar. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he and Raab discussed the state of the world, regional issues, COVID-19 and climate action.

"Met U.K. Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab this morning. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral Road Map. Discussed the state of the world, regional issues, Covid and Climate Action," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Raab said London and New Delhi's friendship is invaluable as the two countries tackle common challenges together from COVID-19 to climate change.

Jaishankar and Raab are in Rome to attend the G20 ministerial meetings. "At the G20 today @DrSJaishankar & I spoke about the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, progress in Afghanistan & the situation in Myanmar. The UK Flag of United Kingdom & India Flag of India friendship is invaluable as we tackle common challenges together, from Covid-19 to climate change, so we can #BuildBackBetter," Raab tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021