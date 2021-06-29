4 injured in blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

As many as four people suffered injuries in a blast in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. Terrorists planted the explosive device in the cavities of a bicycle and detonated it, and the blast occurred in the 7th precinct of Jalalabad city on Tuesday afternoon, injuring the four civilians.

In the meantime, a doctor at a Jalalabad-based hospital on the condition of anonymity said that 12 people, all civilians, who were injured due to the blast had been taken to his hospital. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)