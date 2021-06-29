Left Menu

1,000 Schengen visa stickers stolen from Italian embassy in Pakistan

Around 1,000 Schengen visa stickers were stolen from the Italian embassy in Islamabad this month, according to Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs which directed relevant departments to take "appropriate action" on the theft, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Around 1,000 Schengen visa stickers were stolen from the Italian embassy in Islamabad this month, according to Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs which directed relevant departments to take "appropriate action" on the theft, local media reported. The News International, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying on Tuesday:"The theft of visa stickers was reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the foreign diplomatic mission, after which the information was immediately shared with the concerned department."

According to reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about a report of around 1,000 visa stickers stolen from the locker room of the Italian embassy this month. The concerned departments have been requested to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As per available information, 750 stolen visa stickers have serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000. (ANI)

