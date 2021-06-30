Namibia's biggest trade fair cancelled again due to COVID-19 surge

Windhoek [Namibia], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Namibia's biggest trade fair, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to rising COVID-19 cases, organisers said Wednesday. The decision to cancel the event was made to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, exhibitors and other stakeholders, the OATF preparatory committee said in a statement.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19 served as a scale for the OATF not to proceed with the fair during such an unprecedented global situation," spokesperson Jackson Muma said. A fund-raising gala dinner and official launch of the trade fair, which was scheduled for this coming Saturday, has also been called off due to restrictions on public gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)