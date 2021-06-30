Left Menu

Afghanistan reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 1,557 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total tally to 120,216.

30-06-2021
Kabul [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 1,557 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total tally to 120,216. The pandemic has so far claimed 4,962 lives in Afghanistan since the local outbreak in February last year, including 91 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

An additional 996 patients were recorded as having recovered from the coronavirus epidemic during the cited period, according to the statement. More than 600,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Asian country, showed the official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

