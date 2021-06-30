Left Menu

Maldives to resume visa-on-arrival for tourists from South Asia from July 15

The Maldives will resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15.

30-06-2021
The Maldives will resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15. "#Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives tweeted on Tuesday.

In a press conference held in the President's Office, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Maldives will restart issuing tourist VISAs to South Asian travellers from July 15 onwards. Further details regarding this issue will be announced soon, Edition reported. Additionally, work visa holders can re-enter the Maldives from July 1 onwards. However, they will be required to quarantine in the Maldives after crossing the border.

The ban was imposed on travellers from across South Asia in May in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections. In addition to India, the countries included under this ban were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

However, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, the ministry took this decision to allow tourists. (ANI)

