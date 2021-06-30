Left Menu

Protests erupt against rising lawlessness in Pakistan's Sindh

People gathered in large numbers to protest at the municipal committee in Naundero of Sindh province, against lawlessness alleging that the police was supporting criminals, a local newspaper reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:15 IST
Protests erupt against rising lawlessness in Pakistan's Sindh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI):People gathered in large numbers to protest at the municipal committee in Naundero of Sindh province, against lawlessness alleging that the police was supporting criminals, a local newspaper reported. The protestors, who included members of political, social welfare, trade and religious organisations also sat on a hunger strike on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, the protestors including local leaders said that the action of police is nowhere visible after several incidents of thefts and bike snatching or stealing which has created unrest among the residents. They stated it seems that criminals are above the law and police are supporting them, reported Daily Times. They said police had captured the thieves who had robbed the house of one Zulfiqar Ali Channo from Bharchoond village and decamped with gold and other valuables. However, the robbers were released after receipt of a phone call from one of the ruling party's leaders.

They said over four motorcycles in the region have either been stolen or snatched away within a week but none of them has been handed over to the owners which proves that local cops are helping the looters which cannot be tolerated by peaceful citizens, reported Daily Times. They urged the DIGP and SSP Larkana to take stern action against police failure to recover the material, transfer all Naundero police station staff, and post honest and dedicated cops who can deliver and maintain peace in the town. (ANI)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

