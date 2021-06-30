Left Menu

US urges Russia to immediately end violence in Central African Republic, remove 'Mercenaries': Envoy to UN

The United States calls on Russia to immediately stop the violence allegedly perpetrated against civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) and withdraw its military personnel, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], June 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States calls on Russia to immediately stop the violence allegedly perpetrated against civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) and withdraw its military personnel, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday. A report by the UN Panel of Experts on the CAR, dated June 25, claims that Russian military instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians and looting of humanitarian organizations.

"Russia must immediately stop the violence, hold those responsible accountable, and remove mercenaries endangering UN peacekeepers and undermining their crucial work in support of peace and security in the CAR," Thomas-Greenfield said. The US ambassador pointed out that the United Nations had provided evidence detailing abuses carried out by Russian instructors working as an arm of Russia's Ministry of Defense in the CAR.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the report was based on unfounded accusations, containing insufficient evidence with elements of photoshop. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are more than 500 Russian instructors in the CAR and are working there under a UN Security Council authorization. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

