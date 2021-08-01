Left Menu

Several rockets hit Kandahar airport as Taliban-led violence rages

Several rockets struck Afghanistan's Kandahar airport overnight, RT reported.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 01-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 10:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Several rockets struck Afghanistan's Kandahar airport overnight, RT reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defense and security forces. This comes in wake of foreign troop's drawdown from the war-torn country.

Last month, three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centres and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.' The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross-border movements and trade in these areas.

The ministry further disclosed that since April 14, nearly 4,000 ANDSF personnel had been killed, over 7,000 injured, and about 1,600 captured by the Taliban. As many as 2,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the violence, while 2,200 were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

