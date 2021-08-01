Left Menu

Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists

Four Afghan civilians, including two women, were killed in a mortar shell firing by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan eastern province of Kapsia, local police confirmed.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:50 IST
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Four Afghan civilians, including two women, were killed in a mortar shell firing by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan eastern province of Kapsia, local police confirmed. "The incident occurred late on Saturday in Nijrab district. The family household was damaged, and the wounded was shifted to a district hospital," provincial police spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash told Xinhua.

The province has witnessed heavy clashes between Taliban terrorists and Afghanistan forces. Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces.

This comes in wake of foreign troop's drawdown from the war-torn country. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centres and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.' The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross-border movements and trade in these areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021