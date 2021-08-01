Left Menu

Russia records 22,804 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 22,804 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,807 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,288,677, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,804 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,807 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,288,677, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 22,804 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,959 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,484 daily infections, down from 3,514 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,911 cases, down from 1,915, and the Moscow region with 1,658 cases, up from 1,592. The response center reported 789 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 792 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 159,352.

In the same 24 hours, 17,271 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 19,771 the day before, bringing the total to 5,625,890. (ANI)

