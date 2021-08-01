Left Menu

Pak's daily COVID-19 cases cross 5000-mark first time since April 29

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count on Sunday crossed the 5,000 marks for the first time in five months as the pandemic situation worsens in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:07 IST
Pak's daily COVID-19 cases cross 5000-mark first time since April 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count on Sunday crossed the 5,000 marks for the first time in five months as the pandemic situation worsens in the country. According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,026 fresh infections in the country were reported on Sunday morning. This is the highest number of daily cases in the country since April 29 when 5,112 infections were reported, Dawn reported.

At present, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82 percent, said the NCOC. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

The COVID-19 situation deteriorates in the country with Sindh going under a lockdown and reports of hospitals beginning to feel the burden. The latest surge is blamed on the Delta variant, along with lax asocial attitudes and increased activity around Eidul Azha.

The situation seems particularly bad in Sindh, which continues to report the highest number of cases among all provinces and is now under what authorities say is a "partial" lockdown. The situation seems particularly bad in Sindh, which continues to report the highest number of cases among all provinces and is now under what authorities say is a "partial" lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021