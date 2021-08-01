Pak's daily COVID-19 cases cross 5000-mark first time since April 29

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count on Sunday crossed the 5,000 marks for the first time in five months as the pandemic situation worsens in the country. According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,026 fresh infections in the country were reported on Sunday morning. This is the highest number of daily cases in the country since April 29 when 5,112 infections were reported, Dawn reported.

At present, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 8.82 percent, said the NCOC. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,422.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 situation deteriorates in the country with Sindh going under a lockdown and reports of hospitals beginning to feel the burden. The latest surge is blamed on the Delta variant, along with lax asocial attitudes and increased activity around Eidul Azha.

The situation seems particularly bad in Sindh, which continues to report the highest number of cases among all provinces and is now under what authorities say is a "partial" lockdown. The situation seems particularly bad in Sindh, which continues to report the highest number of cases among all provinces and is now under what authorities say is a "partial" lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)