Uzbekistan extends support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

As India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov extended support to Indian candidature to obtain the status of a permanent member of UNSC. "India is one of the biggest members of the United Nation. Of course, it plays a really big role in Southeast Asia. India's non-permanent membership tenure will be an important event for the world community for such key body for the United Nations," Akhatov told ANI.

"Generally, Uzbekistan supports Indian candidature to obtain the status of a permanent member of UNSC and we, of course, have always been supported the candidature of no permanent members in the UN," he added. The envoy further acknowledged India's work to tackle terrorism and issues concerning the ongoing development in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, India assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month. India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021. During the presidency, India said it will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

India will also be organizing a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers. Tirumurti apprised that the UN Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East. UN Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon, he added. (ANI)

