Left Menu

Uzbekistan extends support for India's permanent membership at UNSC

As India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov extended support to Indian candidature to obtain the status of a permanent member of UNSC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:29 IST
Uzbekistan extends support for India's permanent membership at UNSC
Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov talking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov extended support to Indian candidature to obtain the status of a permanent member of UNSC. "India is one of the biggest members of the United Nation. Of course, it plays a really big role in Southeast Asia. India's non-permanent membership tenure will be an important event for the world community for such key body for the United Nations," Akhatov told ANI.

"Generally, Uzbekistan supports Indian candidature to obtain the status of a permanent member of UNSC and we, of course, have always been supported the candidature of no permanent members in the UN," he added. The envoy further acknowledged India's work to tackle terrorism and issues concerning the ongoing development in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, India assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month. India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021. During the presidency, India said it will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

India will also be organizing a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers. Tirumurti apprised that the UN Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East. UN Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021