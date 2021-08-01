Left Menu

Afghanistan's revenue dwindles after six dry ports fall to Taliban

Afghanistan government's revenue has fallen drastically after six dry ports have fallen to the Taliban in the last two months.

The Taliban terrorists are now controlling the ports and all the revenue is also being collected by them, which has led to a decrease in the government revenue, The Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, the Afghan Finance Ministry, in a statement, has also advised all ministries to halt or suspend the remaining development projects due to a decline in national revenue.

The Taliban now control Dand-e-Patan port in Paktia province, AiKhanum in Takhar province, SherKhan in Kunduz province, Islam Qala, and Tor Ghundi in Herat province, Abu Nasr Farahi in Farah province, and Spin Boldak dry port and crossing in Kandahar province, The Khaama Press reported. A few days back, the government had also stopped the construction of all the 'optional projects' or the ones that are implemented by the government but funded by donors, following an increase in security expenses.

In another recent development, President Ashraf Ghani met prominent Afghan politicians to discuss the ongoing volatile situation in the country. Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

A few days back, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country. (ANI)

