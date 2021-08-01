UN mission in Afghanistan calls for probe into attack on compound

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Sunday called on the Taliban to undertake a full investigation and provide answers concerning a recent attack on the UN's compound in a western part of the country. On Friday, an attack on the UN compound in Herat province claimed the life of an Afghan security forces guard and injured other officers.

The mission wrote on Twitter that perpetrators for "the attack that killed an Afghan guard needs to be held accountable." "The United Nations in #Afghanistan has called upon the Taliban to undertake a full investigation and provide answers concerning the attack Friday on the UN's main compound in #Herat. Perpetrators for the attack that killed an Afghan guard need to be held accountable," UNAMA said in a tweet.

The city has been witnessing heavy fighting since early Thursday after the Taliban launched an offensive and tried to overrun the city. "The UN has communicated its grave and mounting concerns given the further violent occurrences at the #Herat base on Saturday, as well as other recent incidents involving UN personnel and assets elsewhere in #Afghanistan," UNMA added.

On Sunday, battles in the city resumed and entered its fourth day after reinforcement joined Afghan security forces and local forces to prevent Taliban from advancing with US and NATO troops withdrawal just a month away. (ANI)

