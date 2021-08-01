Left Menu

Tehran dismisses Israel's claims about Iran's role in attack on mercer street tanker

Iran denies having any role in the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, dismissing Israel's allegations.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:55 IST
Tehran dismisses Israel's claims about Iran's role in attack on mercer street tanker
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran] August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran denies having any role in the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, dismissing Israel's allegations. Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack.

"There are no grounds for rumours about Iran's role in the attack on the tanker in the Gulf of Oman," Khatibzadeh told a press conference. On Friday, Zodiac Maritime operator said that the Japanese-owned ship was attacked off the coast of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead. Later in the day, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. The vessel could reportedly be related to an Israeli billionaire.

The US Central Command said that the attack was likely to have been carried out by a drone. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021