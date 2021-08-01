Pak govt hikes oil prices for second time in 15 days

Left Menu

The Pakistan government on Sunday increased the oil prices once again.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:23 IST
The Pakistan government on Sunday increased the oil prices once again. Petrol price rose by Rs 1.71 per litre, pushing the total price to Rs 119.80 per litre.

The decision was made as per the recommendation from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The price of kerosene oil is also increased by Rs 0.35 per litre to Rs 87.49 per litre against Rs 87.14 per litre, The Express Tribune reported. However, the price of diesel remains the same (Rs 116.53 per litre).

This is the second time in the last 15 days when the government has increased the oil prices following inflation in the country. On July 15, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 5.40 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.54 per litre. The prices of kerosene and LDO were also raised by Rs 1.39 and Rs 1.27, respectively as reported by The Express Tribune.

Last month, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government for the rising inflation in the country and reiterated that the party will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pass the 'anti-people budget' in the National Assembly. Highlighting that the rate of inflation has not come down below 10 per cent in the last two years, Pakistan politicians alleged that the assets of Imran Khan and his cabinet members have increased. (ANI)

