Tokyo reports over 3,000 cases for fifth consecutive day amid Olympic 2020

Tokyo reported 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, amid the ongoing Summer Olympic 2020 in the capital city, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo reported 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, amid the ongoing Summer Olympic 2020 in the capital city, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Sunday. The daily tally topped 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day, indicating that infections are spreading at a faster rate, NHK world reported.

"Six critical cases have been reported in last 24 hours bringing the overall tally to 101," Tokyo officials said. A day earlier, the Tokyo Olympics organising committee confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games, but none of them are athletes. The 21 new infections have taken the total Games-related infections to 241.

Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, confirmed the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.

As of Thursday (July 29), 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

