Pakistan records 4,858 new COVID-19 cases as virus surge continues
Pakistan has again registered a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 4,858 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported on Monday.
Pakistan has again registered a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 4,858 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, local media reported on Monday. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the COVID-19 took 40 more lives in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 23,462.
"Statistics 2 Aug 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,414 Positive Cases: 4858 Positivity %: 8.61% Deaths: 40," NCOC said in a tweet. According to the NCOC, Pakistan's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,039,695. Meanwhile, the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.
Pakistan on Sunday imposed a smart lockdown in various sectors of the capital due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to a notification issued by the Islamabad district magistrate, the movement of residents will be restricted in 27 streets in different sectors with a high Covid-19 positivity ratio.
Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies, Dawn reported. "The citizens are requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time," the notification read.
This comes after Sindh province imposed a partial lockdown from Saturday till August 8 as the COVID-19 cases are surging. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the partial COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the provincial government in Sindh as it went against the wishes of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.
While speaking during a question-and-answer session, Khan addressed the Sindh's decision to impose a partial lockdown to curb rising Covid-19 cases, saying it hadn't taken into consideration the hardships of the poor, Dawn newspaper reported. "We had a small problem between the federal government and Sindh," Khan said. "Sindh government wanted to impose a lockdown, which is the correct decision and will curb the spread of virus." (ANI)
