Left Menu

Manpreet Vohra appointed as next High Commissioner to Nauru

Manpreet Vohra, presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Nauru, with residence in Canberra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 14:59 IST
Manpreet Vohra appointed as next High Commissioner to Nauru
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manpreet Vohra, presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Nauru, with residence in Canberra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. "Shri Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Nauru, with residence in Canberra," MEA said in a release.

According to MEA, Ambassador Manpreet Vohra arrived in Canberra on April 25, 2021, to assume his assignment as High Commissioner of India to Australia. Ambassador Vohra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988. He was Ambassador of India to Mexico and High Commissioner to Belize (2019-21), Ambassador to Afghanistan (2016-18) and Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia (2011-15).

Earlier, he was Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan (2007-09) and in Nairobi (2005-07) where he was also Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat. Prior to this, he served in various capacities at the Indian Missions in Hong Kong, China, Mongolia and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021