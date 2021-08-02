Left Menu

Union Health Minister meets Indian envoy to US, discusses healthcare

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with the Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in healthcare between New Delhi and Washington.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:14 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with the Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with the Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in healthcare between New Delhi and Washington. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister said that he had a fruitful discussion with Ambassador Sandhu.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the Ambassador of India to the United States of America, Mr @SandhuTaranjitS. Conversed on ways the two nations can enhance bilateral relations in healthcare, to benefit the collective population," Union Minister Mandaviya tweeted. Sandhu had returned to Delhi last month to participate in the high-level meetings during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's India visit.

Meanwhile, in major changes of portfolios after the expansion of the union council of ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya was last month given charge of both health and chemicals and fertilisers ministries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

