Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 302

The death toll from floods in central China's Henan Province has risen to 302 on Monday.
The death toll from floods in central China's Henan Province has risen to 302 on Monday. The update on the death toll due to torrential rains was confirmed by the information office of the provincial government in a press briefing, reported Xinhua.
Another 50 people remain missing, said the office. A total of 292 people were confirmed dead and 47 missing in Zhengzhou City, the provincial capital, seven people dead and three missing in Xinxiang City, while the city of Pingdingshan and Luohe reported two and one death, respectively.
Henan province witnessed historic rainfalls, which led to floods in many cities. The inundation brought the cities life to halt with videos surfacing of people struggling and scrambling in neck-deep water. (ANI)
