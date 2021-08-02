Left Menu

Afghan team arrives in Pakistan to probe abduction of its envoy's daughter

A team from Afghanistan has arrived in Pakistan to investigate the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter, the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A team from Afghanistan has arrived in Pakistan to investigate the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter, the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday. "The Afghan team has arrived for investigation of the Afghan ambassador's daughter's case. I have instructed the inspector general of police to hand over the (investigation results) based on facts and the truth to the Afghan investigation committee," the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil's 27-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhil was allegedly abducted briefly and tortured by unidentified persons last month while returning from a bakery in Blue Area before being dropped alongside a road with her hands and feet tied and a note which read "your turn is next" and "communist", reported Dawn. Rashid said that the police had completed an investigation into the matter and were fully prepared to answer any questions of the Afghan team.

The interior minister also commented on the murder case of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat and said he had given his utmost effort and collected witnesses in the cases and gotten forensic investigation carried out. "Now I can't get him (Noor's killer) killed in a police encounter because the social media is so pervasive [...] the decision is of the courts, the testimonies are complete and I hope he will be given the death sentence." reported Dawn further.

Earlier, the interior minister had said that the investigation conducted by the Pakistan authorities had found no evidence of abduction in the Afghan ambassador's daughter's abduction. "According to our investigation, the incident involving the daughter of the Afghan ambassador is not a case of kidnapping," Geo News quoted the interior minister as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

