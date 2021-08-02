Left Menu

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria calls on UAE Air Force Commander, holds talks to strengthen relationship between forces

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday called on Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF and AD), as part of his two-day goodwill visit.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:24 IST
Indian Air Chief RKS Bhadauria and Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence. (Twitter: Indian Air Force). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday called on Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF and AD), as part of his two-day goodwill visit. During the visit, both of them have noted wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two Air Forces.

"Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff called on Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) on August 1," the Indian Air Force tweeted. "They noted the rapid progress made in bilateral engagements and had wide-ranging talks to identify avenues and measures for further strengthening the robust relationship between the two Air Forces. CAS also visited major UAE AF&AD units during the two-day goodwill visit," it said in another tweet.

Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on an official goodwill visit to UAE," said Ministry of Defence statement.

"Indian Air Force and UAE AF & AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides," the official statement had said. (ANI)

